Man threatened to ignite gasoline in ¥1 million robbery of Tokyo post office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man to threatened to ignite gasoline during a robbery of a post office in Ota Ward on Thursday, reports TBS News (Nov. 9).

At 2:00 p.m., the man entered the Omori Higashi-Nishi Post Office and handed a clerk behind a window that read, “I have gasoline and a knife. If you make noise or alert anyone, I’ll start a fire. Now, be quiet and over 1 million yen.”

After the clerk handed over the amount in cash, the man fled the scene. There no injuries, police said.

Believed to be in his 20s, the man was wearing a black cap and jacket. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.