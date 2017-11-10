Man suspected in 40 purse-snatching incidents nabbed in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is suspected in dozens of purse-snatching incidents in and around Kawaguchi City over the past few months, reports NHK (Nov. 9).

On Wednesday morning, Tomoya Sugawara, a resident of Toda City, used a bicycle to approach a woman, 56, from behind on a road and snatch her bag containing about 4,000 yen in cash.

“Since I do not have a job, I wanted money,” the suspect was quote by police. “I repeatedly targeted elderly women in Kawaguchi and Warabi cities to carry out purse snatching incidents.”

Police suspect that Sugawara was behind about 40 similar incidents that have taken police since September.

To prevent further crimes, police on Wednesday were patrolling a part of Kawaguchi by helicopter and patrol car. Sugawara was apprehended inside a residence after he was spotted in a residential area.