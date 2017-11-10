Ex-Mitsui employee suspected in ¥170 million embezzlement

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a former employee of a subsidiary of trading company Mitsui & Co. in Sendai who is suspected in the embezzlement of nearly 200 million yen, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 9).

On 18 occasions over a four-month period ending in July of 2015, Katsura Kitamura, the 49-year-old former employee at Mitsui Bussan Plant System, allegedly sold about 10 million yen in revenue stamps to a ticket shop for roughly 9.6 million yen in cash.

An internal investigation conducted in the summer of last year resulted in the discovery of the misappropriated funds. Kitamura, who has been accused of corporate embezzlement, admits to the allegations, the Sendai Chuo Police Station said.

According to police, Kitamura is believed to have sold about 170 million yen in revenue stamps to the shop through last year.