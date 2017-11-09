3 injured after camera falls during Nogizaka46 concert at Tokyo Dome

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after three persons were injured by a camera that fell during a performance by all-girl idol group Nogizaka46 at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday, reports Nikkan Sports (Nov. 8).

According to the Tomisaka Police Station, three male fans, all under 20 years of age, suffered minor injuries after the camera, measuring 1.5 meters long and weighing about 40 kilograms, dropped from a height of six meters down onto a seating area.

The camera was suspended by four cables. The accident took place at around 8:00 p.m. after one of the cables broke. According to footage taken after the incident, the falling camera bent the backs of at least four temporary seats in single row.

The concert was not halted due to the incident. Police are treating the case as professional negligence resulting in injury.