Man uses chunk of concrete to rob Domino’s Pizza in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who robbed an outlet of a pizza delivery chain in Shinjuku Ward on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 8).

At just before 10:00 a.m., the intruder entered the outlet of Domino’s Pizza in the Yamabukicho area and demanded money from a 29-year-old male employee who was preparing to open the store.

After hitting the employee in the head five times with what appeared to have been a chunk of concrete, the perpetrator fled the scene with 60,000 yen in cash via a truck parked outside.

Believed to be in his 30s, the suspect stands about 165 centimeters tall, police said. His whereabouts are sough on suspicion of robbery.