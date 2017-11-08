Dash cam footage shows man going berserk inside Sapporo taxi

HOKKAIDO (TR) – A dashboard camera mounted inside a taxi in Sapporo captured footage of a passenger attacking the driver on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 8).

At around 11:00 p.m., the man began kicking the back of the driver’s seat after he entered the cab in the Susukino nightlife quarter of Chuo Ward. One kick shattered the plastic panel separating the driver from the back seat.

When the driver halted the cab, the man began kicking the door. After it opened, he exited without paying the fare of 990 yen. As he fled, he threw his smartphone at the taxi.

“I was shocked,” the driver said. “There’s nothing that can be done [when a passenger] gets violent, such as by kicking.”

According to the company that owns the taxi, the damage to the cab amounted to 140,000 yen. The company plans to lodge a complaint with Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Wednesday.