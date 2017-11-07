TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 64-year-old man who is suspected in a series of arson incidents in Adachi Ward that took place over the weekend, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 6).

On Saturday, Yasunori Suzuki allegedly used a lighter to start a fire at the entrance of a building in the ward.

Suzuki, who has been accused of attempted arson in an inhabited building, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the fire was one of six that broke out in that area under suspicious circumstances that day. On Sunday, a blaze erupted in another building in the ward. Before it was extinguished, the three-floor vacant structure had burned to the ground.

Police apprehended Suzuki after an examination of security camera footage taken near one of the fires on Saturday showed a man buying a sports newspaper and a can of coffee near the scene just before the blaze erupted.

Suzuki has hinted at involvement in the other fires, police said.