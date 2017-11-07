Ehime cops arrest man in stabbing death of acquaintance

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a part-time employee in the stabbing death of a male acquaintance in Matsuyama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 6).

On around November 3, Sho Tange, a 33-year-old resident of Matsuyama, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab the chest and back of Mamoru Okada, 66, in the living room of the residence of the victim.

Tange, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations.

At around 10:30 p.m. on November 5, Tange telephoned police to report that he had killed a person. Officers arriving at the residence found the corpse of Okada, who lived alone. The suspect was later apprehended near the residence.

Police are now investigating what problems may have existed between the suspect and victim.