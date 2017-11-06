TOKYO (TR) – A Peruvian-Japanese male currently under prosecution for coercing his former girlfriend into prostitution now faces fresh charges of distributing nude photographs of her on social media, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 22).

On December 25, 2016, Akira Luis Clavijo Matsuda, a 28-year-old resident of Machida City, allegedly posted nude images of his then girlfriend, aged in her 20s, on Twitter.

Matsuda, who has been accused of inflicting damage with a sex-related image, denies the allegations. “I made the photograph public, but it was via consent,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, Matsuda used a smartphone to take nude photographs of the woman, who was dating the suspect until around March. He then uploaded the images to solicit customers for her to serve as a prostitute.

Matsuda also forced the woman to go into debt to him. “I’ll delete the images after you pay off your debt,” the suspect threatened the victim in coercing her to serve the customers.

In September, police first arrested Matsuda on suspicion of coercing the woman into prostitution. The suspect was arrested again over a similar charge the following month. On November 1, he was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted extortion.

Police believe the suspect carried out the same crime with four or five other women.