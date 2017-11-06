Osaka police arrest man for strangling girlfriend to death

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend at his apartment in Miyakojima Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 5).

At 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Noritake Kaieda tipped off police by telephone, saying, “I killed a woman.”

Officers arriving at his residence found the body of a lying face-up on a futon. Based on a driver’s license found at the scene, she was identified as Natsumi Kitamaki, a 31-year-old employee of foodstuff company living in Ikuno Ward.

One hour later, police apprehended Kaieda. “Around October 31, I killed her by strangulation with my hands,” the suspect was quoted by the Toshima Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the woman had been dead for about one week. The parents of Kitamaki reported her missing with the Ikuno Police Station on November 2 after not being able to reach her after October 31.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.