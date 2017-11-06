AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have sent a woman and her younger brother to prosecutors at the Nagoya District Court for dumping a pile garbage that mistakenly included approximately 3 million yen in cash, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 2).

On August 1, the woman, a 24-year-old resident of Yoro, Gunma, and her brother, an 18-year-old high school student, allegedly dumped about 22 kilograms of cardboard boxes, picture frames and other items at a garbage collection point at a cemetery in Aisai City, Aichi Prefecture without authorization.

The defendants, who have been accused of illegal dumping under the Waste Disposal Law, admit to the allegations. “While my father was alive, we previously used the cemetery to dump garbage so I thought it would be fine,” one of the defendants said, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Nov. 2).

According to the Tsushima Police Station, the location of the collection point is under joint control of Aisai and Tsushima cities. On August 2, an employee of Tsushima alerted police after finding the five boxes and other rubbish dumped at the cemetery.

Inside the waste was a document with the address of the family along with the 3 million yen in cash. The money, which represents an inheritance, made its way into the garbage accidentally while various household arrangements were being made.

According to police, the cash was returned to the suspects along with the garbage.