Police searching for suspected foreign flasher near Tokyo Tower

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man believed to be a foreigner who exposed himself to a school girl near Tokyo Tower on a rainy afternoon last month.

According to police, the man, believed to be a Caucasian, accosted the girl, a high school student, near the Shiba area of Minato Ward at 3:50 p.m. on October 21.

“Excuse me,” he reportedly said in broken Japanese before exposing the lower half of his body. While giggling, he then fled the scene.

Standing approximately 175 centimeters in height, the bearded man was all black clothing, a knit cap. He was also carrying an umbrella and a backpack.

The incident took place in a commercial area a few hundred meters from Tokyo Tower.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of indecent exposure. Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Mita Police Station at 03-3454-0110.