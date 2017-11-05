Ota Ward official accused of dumping corpse of mistress in Shin Kiba

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an official from Ota Ward for allegedly dumping the body of his mistress in Koto Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 1).

On Wednesday, Kazumi Ueda, a 55-year-old chief clerk for the Election Administration Committee, allegedly dumped the body of Tomoko Ota, 47, on a road in the Shin Kiba area of Koto Ward.

“I strangled her with a necktie in my car, and I dumped her body on a road near the sea,” Ueda was quoted by police. He added that he threw the necktie away at a gasoline station or convenience store.

The suspect also said that after killing Ota he was driving around aimlessly, thinking he would abandon her body in Chiba Prefecture.

“She talked about breaking up, and I heard she had another guy,” the suspect added. “So I flew into a rage.”