Dismembered kitten found in Chiba

CHIBA (TR) – Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of dismembered remains of a kitten in Ichikawa City, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 3).

Chiba Prefectural Police were tipped off on Thursday afternoon about the discovery of a cat’s head on the ground near the site of a transmission tower.

Officers arriving at the scene also discovered the torso, cleaved in half, of likely the same kitten some 50 meters from where the head was found, said police.

A sharp, knife-like object was likely used to dismember the kitten, police said. The case is being treated as a violation of the Animal Protection Law.

Police are investigating whether the incident is tied to the body of a cat found hanging from a parking lot fence in July in the same city.