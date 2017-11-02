Yakuza boss nabbed over shootings in Matsudo

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a boss of an organized crime group over two shootings in Matsudo City in June, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 1).

According to the Matsudo Police Station, Masaki Koike, a 56-year-old boss in the Inagawa-kai, allegedly gave instructions to subordinate members to carry out shootings at entrances of two residences.

Koike has declined to comment on the allegations.

Police have made a total of four arrests over the incidents.

Police are also seeking the whereabouts of another gang boss, 45, in connection with the crimes.