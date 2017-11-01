Woman’s corpse found dumped in Shin Kiba

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse in Koto Ward on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 1).

At around 2:30 a.m., police were tipped off about a woman collapsed on a road in the Shin Kiba area. Officers from the Tokyo Wangan Police Station arriving at the scene confirmed the woman dead.

Believe to be aged between 30 and 60, the woman was clothed in a red skirt and black jacket. The body did not have any external wounds, and no personal articles were found at the scene, police said.

Police are now working to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.