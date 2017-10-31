Tochigi police arrest government employee suspected of marijuana cultivation

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a male government employee over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports TBS News (Oct. 31).

On October 28, Masayuki Kotake, a 45-year-old employee at the Sakura City office, was found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana on a road in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.

Kotake admits to the allegations. “I smoke to relieve work stress,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Kotake is also under investigation for cultivating marijuana after what appeared to be cannabis plants were found growing in pots in the attic of his residence.