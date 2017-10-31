Taiwanese nationals arrested for smuggling stimulant drugs into Japan inside soap

TOKYO (TR) – An anti-organized crime division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four male and female Taiwanese nationals in the alleged smuggling of stimulant drugs into Japan inside soap, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 30).

On September 8, plastic bags of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, with a total weight of 2.7 kilograms were found concealed inside blocks of charcoal soap packed in nine boxes that arrived at Narita International Airport in the mail from Taiwan.

All four suspects, two of whom are aged 27 and 28, arrived in Japan as tourists. The suspects had addressed the boxes to be sent to a residence that they had reserved in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.

The drugs, which have a street value of 185 million yen, was found by a customs official during an X-ray examination of the luggage.

Two of the suspects had already been arrested for a tenth box containing the same contraband that was also shipped from Taiwan.