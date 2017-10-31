Osaka university student accused of molesting school girl in Nara

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a male university student in the molestation of a school girl in Kashiba City earlier this month, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Oct. 27).

At 9:50 p.m. on October 26, Hikaru Motoki, a 20-year-old student at Osaka Kyoiku University, grabbed the girl, 17, from behind and covered her mouth with his left hand as she walked along a road. He then allegedly fondled her chest with this right hand.

After the girl tipped off police about the incident, officers used a description provided by the victim to apprehend Motoki near the crime scene.

Motoki, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Without having had experience with a woman, I wanted to release my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Kashiba Police Station. “I wore a ski glove so I would not be hurt from a bite.”