Okayama dentist entered hotel room to molest woman as she slept

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old dentist at a government-run clinic for allegedly molesting a female guest at a hotel in Okayama City, reports the Sanyo Shimbun (Oct. 28).

Between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on October 28, Norifumi Washio, the head of national dental clinic in the town of Kagamino, entered the hotel, located in Kita Ward, and stripped the woman, aged in her 20s, of her clothing as she slept. He then fondled her body.

Washio has been accused of quasi-indecent assault. “I became aroused in touching her body,” the suspect was quoted by the Okayama Chuo Police Station, “but I did not strip her.” Police are also considering applying charges of trespassing to Washio.

According to police, the woman, who is not acquainted with the suspect, resides in a prefecture outside of Okayama. Prior to the incident, she checked into the hotel after an evening of drinking.

While Washio had his hands on her body, she woke from her slumber. The matter came to light after she then telephoned the front desk.

Chikao Yamazaki, the mayor of Kagamino, issued an apology. “While dealing with this matter strictly, we will strive to prevent a recurrence by tightening discipline,” the mayor said.