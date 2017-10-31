Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi vacates HQ after citizens lodge complaint

HYOGO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Hyogo Prefectural Police have revealed that the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi organized crime group likely vacated its headquarters in Awaji City on Monday, a move that comes after the issuing of a complaint by citizens, reports TBS News (Oct. 30).

On October 2, a prefectural organization that seeks for the elimination of gangs filed a request to halt the operation of the headquarters of the gang with the Kobe District Court on behalf of a citizens group.

At the end of the month, a document dated October 25 was sent to related groups of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi to announce the closing of the office, according to the sources. The end of the document included the name of an upper-level member of the gang.

It is speculated that the gang will move its operations to the headquarters of the Yamaken-gumi, its key affiliate gang whose office is located in Kobe’s Chuo Ward.

The office in Awaji was originally used by the Kyoyu-kai, another key affiliate gang. Following the formation of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi used it as its first headquarters.

Prior to filing of the request, local residents became concerned since the office is in a residential area.