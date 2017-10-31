Gunma woman re-arrested in ¥950 million investment scam

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have applied fresh charges to a 60-year-old woman suspected in the swindling of nearly 100 persons in an investment scam, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 31).

Between December of 2012 and October of last year, Naomi Shimizu allegedly received a total of 94.4 million yen from four persons, including a 57-year-old independent businesswoman living in Takasaki City, after she falsely claimed she had access to a rate of a return of 10 percent monthly for investments of 1 million yen.

Earlier this month, police first arrested Shimizu for fraudulently obtaining 109 million yen from three other women under a similar ruse.

According to police, Shimizu is believed to have swindled at least 97 women out of a total of 950 million yen using similar means, including by guaranteeing a return of 10 percent each month on investments in which the principal was guaranteed.