Yakuza nabbed in robbery of pachinko parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including an organized crime member, in the alleged robbery of a pachinko parlor in Ota Ward last year, reports NHK (Oct. 30).

In February of last year, Yota Ito, a 27-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, Ryo Tsusaka, 24, and one other person used a crowbar to beat a 44-year-old male employee at a shop attached to a parlor, located in the Ikegami area, that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes.

The perpetrators then fled the shop with a case from containing 8.77 million yen in cash which they dropped on a road, sending the bills scattering on the pavement. The money was subsequently retrieved undamaged.

The employee, who was struck in the abdomen, suffered injuries that required one month to heal.

Ito is believed to have been the organizer of the crime while Tsusaka drove the getaway car. The third member was arrested at some point previously. He was handed a prison sentence in the case.