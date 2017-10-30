Toyama cops search for man after convenience store robbery

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police are hunting for a man in the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Toyama City early Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 30).

At around 12:30 a.m., the man wielded a knife in slashing the owner of a Daily Yamazaki outlet located in the Isobemachi area before fleeing the scene with 170,000 yen in cash from a register.

The owner, aged in his 60s, suffered minor injuries to his right hand.

According to the Toyama Chuo Police Station, the suspect stands between 170 and 180 centimeters tall. He was wearing a black parka with a hood and a white breathing mask.

In carrying out the crime, the suspect bound the owner’s hands with tape before taking the money from the register.