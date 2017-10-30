Tokyo cops launch murder case after man found strangled to death in flophouse

October 30, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Crime, Japan, News

Komagome Kenko Center
The body of Kiyomi Kimura was found in a room at the Komagome Kenko Center on October 26 (TV Asahi)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after a corpse was found at a short-term stay lodge in Toshima Ward last week, reports NHK (Oct. 27)

According to police, the results of an autopsy conducted on the body of Kiyomi Kimura, a 71-year-old resident of Adachi Ward, revealed that he very likely died due to strangulation. He also had suffered skull fractures.

The body of Kimura was found lying face-up in a third-floor room at Komagome Kenko Center by a cleaning employee on the morning of October 25. He checked into the facility the day before.

A wallet containing cash that Kimura had placed in a locker at the facility was found untouched, police said.

A person living in the same building as Kimura tells the broadcaster that Kimura quit his job as a taxi driver about one year ago.

