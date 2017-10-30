Tokyo cops launch murder case after man found strangled to death in flophouse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after a corpse was found at a short-term stay lodge in Toshima Ward last week, reports NHK (Oct. 27)

According to police, the results of an autopsy conducted on the body of Kiyomi Kimura, a 71-year-old resident of Adachi Ward, revealed that he very likely died due to strangulation. He also had suffered skull fractures.

The body of Kimura was found lying face-up in a third-floor room at Komagome Kenko Center by a cleaning employee on the morning of October 25. He checked into the facility the day before.

A wallet containing cash that Kimura had placed in a locker at the facility was found untouched, police said.

A person living in the same building as Kimura tells the broadcaster that Kimura quit his job as a taxi driver about one year ago.