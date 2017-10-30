Chiba: Woman stabbed in parking lot of Ito-Yokada

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for stabbing a woman in a parking lot of a supermarket in Ichihara City on Friday, reports TBS News (Oct. 28)

At around 8:30 p.m., Shota Toda, a resident of Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, allegedly stabbed the woman, a 49-year-old resident of Kisarazu City, Chiba, in the abdomen in the parking lot of an outlet of the Ito-Yokado chain in Anesaki.

The woman, who was also injured in the hand while trying to fend off the attacker, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Toda, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “As to the reason, I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the woman, who is not acquainted with Toda, was about to get into her vehicle. The suspect was initially apprehended by two other men in the parking lot who witnessed the attack.