Vietnamese national goes missing at Haneda Airport

TOKYO (TR) – A male Vietnamese national scheduled to depart on a flight at Haneda Airport on Thursday has gone missing, reports TBS News (Oct. 27).

According to the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau, the Vietnamese national, 19, cleared a security check at the International Terminal at 9:30 p.m. before going missing.

The man, who was not named, was scheduled to depart on a flight for Singapore. The airline later reported that he never boarded the aircraft.

An examination of a security camera showed the man crossing back through the immigration check point. A search was then launched throughout the airport. However, his whereabouts remain not known.

The Vietnamese national was in Japan as an overseas exchange student. However, he was expelled by his school for failing to attend class for the required number of days.

“With this being a regrettable incident, we will strive to prevent a recurrence,” a representative of the bureau was quoted.