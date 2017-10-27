Tokyo police: Fraud ring collected ¥250 million in stock swindles

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested employees at a research firm in series of corporate stock swindles in which the victims are believed to have lost 250 million yen, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 25).

Between June and July, Nobukatsu Tatezaki, 30, and his brother, 28-year-old Keisuke, and five other persons allegedly swindled a man in Niigata City, Niigata Prefecture, aged in his 60s, out of 1.3 million yen.

According to police, the suspects mentioned the name of a particular, saying its share price would rise. “If you deposit cash in into a designated account, we will purchase [the shares] for you,” the victim was told. However, the shares were never purchased as claimed.

Tatezaki is considered the leader of the ring, which went under the name Nakamura Research and operated out of a building in Tachikawa City. Tatezaki, who has been accused of fraud, has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Beginning in December of last year, the suspects are believed to have used similar scams in swindling persons nationwide out of at least 250 million yen.