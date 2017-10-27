TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a specialty bar in the Ueno area of Taito Ward that allows customers to engage in sex for obscenity, reports TBS News (Oct. 26).

On Tuesday, police entered Bar Harmonica and found three customer engaged in acts deemed obscene as two other patrons watched.

Police subsequently accused manager Yasuyuki Komiya, 40, and employee Yuta Ishii , 30, of assisting in public obscenity. The customers were also cited.

“It is an atmosphere where customers can come and easily engage in obscene acts,” one customer was quoted by police.

According to police, My Harmonica, which is known as a “happening bar,” is outfitted with close to 50 costumes, including nurse uniforms.

My Harmonica’s web site, which has been taken down, boasted that it is the biggest venue of its kind in Japan. The bar hosts a number of events throughout the year, such as “Lingerie Day” and “SM Night.”

Since opening three years ago, the stablishment has accumulated 134 million yen in sales.