Saitama: Man used knife to sexually assault woman, steal her underwear

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is allegedly to have wielded a knife in the sexual assault of a woman, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 25).

In September, Taishi Yamaguchi, a resident of Kawaguchi City, allegedly thrust the knife in front of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home.

“Be quiet, don’t make a sound,” he threatened her before taking her to a field where he sexually assaulted her and stole the underwear she was wearing.

Yamaguchi, who has been accused of robbery and coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to see something written on the internet about a sexual assault,” police quoted the suspect, who also admitted to having committed the same crime on other occasions.

According to police, there were three incidents whereby women were sexually assaulted and had their underwear stolen in the area last month. Police are now investigating whether Yamaguchi was also behind those incidents.