Yakuza arrested after arsenal found in Osaka apartment

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member after an arsenal was found in an apartment in Izumiotsu City earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 25).

On Tuesday, police announced that Nobumasa Tanaka, 59-year-old member of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, has been accused of aggravated possession of firearms under the Swords and Firearms Control Law. He has declined to comment on the allegations.

In the middle of May, police found eight pistols, 143 rounds of ammunition, gunpowder and a detonator inside the residence, occupied by a 56-year-old man.

The matter came to light after the man called for an ambulance to arrive at the residence. While providing assistance, emergency personnel observed that the man was possessing a pistol.

The man was subsequently arrested but the indictment was suspended. During the course of the investigation, the man told police that the weapons had been entrusted to him by Tanaka.

Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi formed this year

The Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi formed earlier this year by dissenting gangs from the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, which itself formed two years ago due to the split of the Yamaguchi-gumi. Police suspect that the weapons were accumulated in anticipation of problems associated with the splits and formations of the gangs.

Police believe that bullets were being made inside the residence. An investigation is now underway as to how Tanaka obtained the weapons.