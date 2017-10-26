Manhunt underway after robbery of Yokohama convenience store

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Yokohama early Tuesday, reports TBS News (Oct. 25).

At just before 4:00 a.m., the suspect posed as a customer while entering an outlet of chain Family Mart in Konan Ward and pulled a knife on male cashier.

After demanding money, the suspect fled with about 100,000 yen in cash from a register.

The employee was not hurt in the incident.

Prior to the suspect’s arrival, the cashier was in a storage room. He entered the main part of the shop and found the suspect holding the knife.

Dressed entirely in black at the time, the suspect stands about 165 centimeters tall. He was wearing a breathing mask.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.