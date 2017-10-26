2 corpses found in vehicle parked in Nikko forest

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two corpses, likely belonging to a missing couple, inside a vehicle in a forested area of Nikko City, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 26).

At around 4:00 p.m., a 59-year-old man reported the discovery of the bodies, a male and a female, inside the vehicle, parked about 15 meters from a swamp along a mountain path in the Nishiokorogawa area, to a police sub-station.

It is believed that the bodies belong to an elderly couple, both aged in their 80s. Residing in Tochigi, the husband and wife both went missing on October 3, the Nikko Police Station said.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies and determine the cause of death.