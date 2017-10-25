Osaka police arrested tourist bus driver for possession of stimulant drugs

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have re-arrested a tourist bus driver for allegedly possessing stimulant drugs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 23).

On October 12, Norio Watanabe, a 43-year-old employee of Ecoro Japan, was found to be in possession of 0.1 grams of kakuseizai, at a hotel in Osaka Prefecture.

Watanabe, who has been accused of violating the Stimulants Control Law, admits to the allegations.

Watanabe was staying in the hotel after he had driven passengers that same day. According to police, the suspect was in the presence of a 19-year-old female acquaintance at the time of the arrival of police.

Watanabe was first arrested after an analysis of his urine gave a positive result for stimulant drugs. He was arrested again on Monday for possession on Monday.

Also on Monday, police searched the Osaka headquarters of Ecoro Japan, located in Izumisano City, in search of evidence in the case.