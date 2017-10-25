Hog wild: Boar injures 5 at mall in Takamatsu

KAGAWA (TR) – A wild boar was killed after it injured five persons during a rampage at a mall in Takamatsu City on Monday, reports NHK (Oct. 24).

At around 6:50 p.m., police were tipped off that the boar, measuring about one meter in length, had entered a first-floor shop at the Aeon Mall Takamatsu.

During the rampage, the boar knocked over store displays and bit a total of five persons, including a male shop employee and a police officer who arrived at the scene. The victims suffered minor injuries to the leg and hand.

About 15 minutes after the call was placed, police officers captured the boar in a net. The animal was subsequently killed.