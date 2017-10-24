Ehime cops nab man in convenience store robbery

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police arrested a 43-year-old man in the robbery of a convenience store in Iyo City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 23).

At 3:05 p.m., Masahiro Matsuda, allegedly wielded a knife while demanding money from a clerk of an outlet of chain 7-Eleven. After obtaining cash from a register, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. A clerk then alerted a security firm which contacted police.

Matsuda was later apprehended inside the vehicle at a traffic light about 3 kilometers away. He was arrested without a warrant on suspicion of robbery, a charge he acknowledges, police said.