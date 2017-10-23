Tokyo police: Man used fake medical exam to molest disabled woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 67-year-old man who allegedly molested a disabled woman by pretending to give her a medical exam, reports TBS News (Oct. 20).

On July 29, Mitsuhiro Kumagai, a resident of Adachi Ward, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 30s, after he began what he claimed was a check for cancer.

Kumagai, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations, telling the Nishiarai Police Station that he committed the same act on multiple occasions.

The woman, who suffers from a mental disability, became acquainted when they both worked at the same staffing company.

After Kumagai retired, he began teaching classes related to computers which the woman attended. The incident took place during one of the sessions.

“With her having a mental disability, I thought she had little shame,” Kumagai said.