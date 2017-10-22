Nihonbashi massage parlor busted for providing sex services

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a massage parlor in the Nihonbashi area of Chuo Ward for providing sex-related services without proper licensing, reports TBS News (Oct. 21).

Shigemi Anabuki, the 52-year-old manager of the parlor has been accused of employing a Chinese masseuse, 42, to provide sexual services inside a private room on the night of October 18.

According to police, the parlor is located inside a building near Higashi-Nihombashi Station that is not zoned for occupancy of a fuzoku, or commercial sex, operation, which is violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Anabuki admits to the allegations. However, the Chinese masseuse denies the charges, saying she has no recollection of the incident.

According to police, Anabuki has changed the name of the parlor a number of times over the past years, during which time he has accumulated an average of 5 million yen in revenue each month.