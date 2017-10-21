Ibaraki police arrest man possibly tied to woman whose corpse found in love hotel

IBARAKI (TR) – A man who has been arrested for assault could be tied to the body of a woman discovered inside a love hotel Tuesday in Mito City, police said on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 21).

Ibaraki Prefectural Police arrested Nobuaki Saito, 42, and referred him to prosecutors on suspicion of bodily injury for allegedly beating the 31-year-old woman while they were on the road in the prefecture in July.

Saito was on a wanted list in connection with the assault, and was arrested when he was spotted in Kasama City in the prefecture, according to the Tsuchiura Police Station.

Police also revealed that the name Nobuaki Saito was given by a man who alerted emergency services on Tuesday that he awoke that morning inside a room of a love hotel to find his female companion was dead. “We got into a quarrel and I hit her,” the man said over the phone.

Emergency personnel arriving at the room found the body of the woman attired in a gown lying face-up atop a bed with no other persons present. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the results of an autopsy revealed that the woman, who police identified as a 49-year-old resident of Mito, had suffered broken ribs and was beaten in the face.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death, believing that the man in custody is the same man who made the emergency phone call from the love hotel.