Corpse of woman clothed only in underwear found in Tama River

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a river in Ome City, reports Nikkan Sports (Oct. 21).

At 9:30 a.m., a male passerby of the Tama River in the Yugimachi area alerted emergency services about a person’s foot visible in the water.

Officers from the Ome Police Station arriving at the scene found the body of an adult woman in a slow-moving part of the river. Believed to be aged between 30 and 70, the body was clothed only in underwear.

Aside from an wound the forehead, the body did not have any external injuries and had not started to decay, police said.

Police are now working to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide.