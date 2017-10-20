IT exec posed as talent scout in molestation of 12-year-old girl in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an executive of an IT company for allegedly molesting a sixth-year elementary school student after he lured her into a park, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 19).

At around 7:00 p.m. on September 9, Takashi Saito, a 34-year-old executive at Omnis, an IT company based in Shibuya Ward that is behind the Sustina smartphone application, allegedly stroked the hair of the girl, 12, and fondled her chest at the park, located in Adachi Ward.

Saito, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Takenotsuka Police Station.

According to police, the suspect approached the girl near the park as she was commuting home. “You are really cute. Wouldn’t you like to enter my talent agency? Let’s go to the park,” he reportedly said before carrying out the crime.

After the incident, the girl told her mother, who consulted with police. Saito became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.



Rent used clothing

Launched in March of 2015, Sustina is an application that charges users a monthly fee to rent used clothing.

“I came up with Sustina as a solution to the current state of [people storing] many clothes, bags and accessories,” the executive told The Bridge in May of 2015.