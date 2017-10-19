Tokyo bathhouse operator admits to illicit filming of female bathers

TOKYO (TR) – At the opening of his trial on Wednesday, the manager of a bathhouse in Suginami Ward admitted to taking illicit photographs of nude female customers, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

At the Tokyo District Court, Yoshihiro Nishimura, 57, admitted to using a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, images of female customers while they used the bathing facility on 48 occasions over a seven-month period beginning in July of last year,

According to the prosecution, the photographs of the women were shot through a one-way mirror installed in a door of a room used by employees.

Upon his arrest, Nishimura told investigators, “I have an young girls who are nude, and I want to have a record on file of them.”