KANAGAWA (TR) – Kangawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old man who allegedly wielded an umbrella in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Odawara City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

At around 4:30 p.m., Shoji Yoneyama entered the outlet of 7-Eleven, located in the Minamicho area, and thrust an umbrella in front of a male clerk. “Give me 100,000 yen,” the suspect reportedly said. “But if you don’t have it, then 50,000 yen is fine.”

The clerk then tipped off police. Officers inside a patrol car parked outside later apprehended Yoneyama on suspicion of attempted robbery. “I did it because I don’t have any money,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

At the time of the incident, there were about 10 customers and three staff members inside the store. There were no injuries.