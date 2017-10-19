Ibaraki police: Woman whose body found in love hotel was beaten

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police on Wednesday revealed that a 49-year-old woman whose body was discovered inside a love hotel in Mito City had been beaten, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 19).

According to police, the results of an autopsy revealed that the woman, whose corpse was found on Tuesday morning inside a room of the hotel, located in the Yadacho area, had suffered broken ribs and had been beaten in the face.

At around 8:30 a.m. that day, a man alerted emergency services that he awoke to find his female companion was dead. “We got into a quarrel and I hit her,” the man said over the phone.

Emergency personnel arriving at the room found the body of a woman attired in a gown lying face-up atop a bed with no other persons present. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

An examination of the contents of a bag found in the room revealed that the woman is a 49-year-old resident of Mito.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the man. The case is being treated as manslaughter.