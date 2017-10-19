Bar hosts accused in theft of safe containing ¥38 million from female acquaintance

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two bar hosts in the theft of a safe containing 38 million yen from a female acquaintance living in the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 18).

Early on April 26, Masahiro Fukunaga, 33, and Sho Kawana, 28, allegedly gained access to the woman’s residence, located in an apartment building in Nerima Ward, by using a crowbar to pry open the front door and stole a safe containing about 38 million yen in cash and bank books.

Both suspects, who have been accused of theft deny the allegations, each telling police they do not recall the incident, according to the Nerima Police Station.

Following the incident, both suspects moved to Osaka, police said. The suspects became persons of interest following the examination of security camera footage for the building.