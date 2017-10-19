Hokkaido man stored stolen women’s underwear along with names of owners

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 61-year-old man in the theft of multiple pairs of women’s underwear, which were kept at the residence of the suspect along with the names of the owners, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 17).

According to police, about 200 pairs of women’s underwear and shoes, believed to have been stolen from about 80 women, were found in the suspect’s residence, located in the town of Tobetsu.

The items were found with envelopes bearing the names of the owners, which are believed to have been stolen along with the garments and shoe, police said.

Beginning in 2010, the Sapporo-Kita Police Station has received 10 reports of theft of women’s underwear. In six of those cases, the items were found inside the residence of the suspect.

Police first arrested the suspect on suspicion of causing property damage in August. He was subsequently arrested two other times, including most recently on October 11, for trespassing and the theft of women’s underwear.

When asked to comment on the allegations, the suspect told police, “I do not remember.”