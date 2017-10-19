Corpse found in mountains identified as Shizuoka woman

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Wednesday confirmed that the body found in a forest in Shizuoka City belongs to a woman who went missing earlier this month in a case that is being investigated as murder, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

At around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a search team that included police officers and sniffing dogs found the body of Kumiko Jin, 62, in the Otani area of Suruga Ward, about 600 meters from Shizuoka University.

The partially decayed body of Jin was wrapped in a white curtain below the waist while her mouth was bound with adhesive tape. She was not wearing shoes or socks.

On October 11, a person filed a missing persons report with police for Jin, who lives in Suruga. A male roommate of Jin told police that he hadn’t hear from her since October 5.

The results of an autopsy conducted on Jin’s body revealed that she died between 10 and 14 days before the discovery. During a search of Jin’s residence, police found that a curtain was missing.

Police are treating the case as murder and abandoning a corpse.