Woman’s corpse found in Ibaraki love hotel

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of woman’s corpse inside a love hotel in Mito City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 17).

At around 8:30 a.m., a man alerted emergency services that he awoke to find his female companion was dead inside a room of the hotel, located in the Yadacho area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the room found the body of a woman attired in a gown lying face-up atop a bed with no other persons present. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the body did not exhibit any external wounds but both cheeks of the face had turned purple. An examination of the contents of a bag found in the room revealed that the woman is a 49-year-old resident of Mito.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the man. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.