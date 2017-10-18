Tokyo chiropractor installed spy cam in women’s toilet at clinic

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a chiropractic clinic for allegedly installing a camera inside a women’s bathroom, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 18).

In September, Hiroyuki Nishioka, the 41-year-old director, allegedly used a micro camera installed inside a changing room for women inside the clinic, located in the Kamiuma area of Setagaya Ward, to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the underwear of a female patient.

According to police, the camera was installed inside an opening in an air conditioning unit for the room.

Nishioka admits to the allegations, according to police.

Police are aware that the camera was used to photograph other female patients. It is possible that Nishioka will face additional charges, police said.