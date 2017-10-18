Shizuoka police launch murder case after woman’s corpse found in forest

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body likely belonging to a missing woman in a forest in Shizuoka City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

At around 3:00 p.m., a search team that included police officers and sniffing dogs found the body of the woman in the Otani area of Suruga Ward, about 600 meters from Shizuoka University.

Measuring about 160 centimeters in length, the partially decayed body was wrapped in a white cloth below the waist. The woman did not have any shoes or socks, police said.

On October 11, a person filed a missing persons report with police for a woman, aged in her 60s, living in Suruga. The body found on Tuesday likely belongs to the missing woman, police said.

The case is being treated as murder and abandoning a corpse.